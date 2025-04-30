Left Menu

Assam Boosts Quality Ecosystem with Key Standards Committee Meeting

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Assam's government collaboratively held a pivotal meeting, underscoring the significance of standardisation in enhancing state infrastructure and public services. The session highlighted integrating Indian Standards into procurement policies and emphasized youth involvement in the standardisation movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:35 IST
Assam Boosts Quality Ecosystem with Key Standards Committee Meeting
Bureau of Indian Standards Assam govt hold 2nd state-level meeting on quality standards (Photo/Assam government). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Guwahati, in partnership with Assam's Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, orchestrated a significant conclave to push the agenda of standardisation, quality systems, and hallmarking. Held at the Assam Secretariat, the assembly was led by Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, marking its vital role in fortifying state infrastructure and citizen services.

Anasua Dutta Baruah, Secretary of the FCS&CA, kicked off the proceedings by highlighting the need for robust standards. BIS's AK Purohit showcased initiatives including training programmes for state officials, sector-specific modules, and a new standardisation course at the Assam Administrative Staff College aimed at enriching public servants with knowledge about quality systems.

The meeting spotlighted the need for integrating Indian Standards into state procurement practices, showcased successful models from states like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, and proposed linking BIS resources to state portals. BIS's widespread app and new certification schemes for water and milk products were also introduced to ensure public and food safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025