Assam Boosts Quality Ecosystem with Key Standards Committee Meeting

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Guwahati, in partnership with Assam's Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, orchestrated a significant conclave to push the agenda of standardisation, quality systems, and hallmarking. Held at the Assam Secretariat, the assembly was led by Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, marking its vital role in fortifying state infrastructure and citizen services.

Anasua Dutta Baruah, Secretary of the FCS&CA, kicked off the proceedings by highlighting the need for robust standards. BIS's AK Purohit showcased initiatives including training programmes for state officials, sector-specific modules, and a new standardisation course at the Assam Administrative Staff College aimed at enriching public servants with knowledge about quality systems.

The meeting spotlighted the need for integrating Indian Standards into state procurement practices, showcased successful models from states like Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, and proposed linking BIS resources to state portals. BIS's widespread app and new certification schemes for water and milk products were also introduced to ensure public and food safety.

