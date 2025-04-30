Jharkhand Increases Electricity Rates Amid Strategic Revisions
The Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission has raised the power tariff by 6.34%, affecting rural and urban domestic consumers. Special provisions include no tariff increase for agriculture and rebates for prompt payments and smart meter usage. Public EV station tariffs have also been revised.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission (JSERC) announced a power tariff increase of 6.34% on Wednesday, effective from May 1.
Under the new rates, rural domestic users will pay Rs 6.70 per unit, while urban consumers will face a rate of Rs 6.85. These revisions exclude consumers receiving 200 free units monthly.
Commercial rates increased marginally, and tariffs for agriculture remained unchanged. JSERC also proposed rebates for timely payments and consumption via prepaid smart meters, encouraging tech adoption in utilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
