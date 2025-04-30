Jharkhand Increases Electricity Rates Amid Strategic Revisions

The Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission (JSERC) announced a power tariff increase of 6.34% on Wednesday, effective from May 1.

Under the new rates, rural domestic users will pay Rs 6.70 per unit, while urban consumers will face a rate of Rs 6.85. These revisions exclude consumers receiving 200 free units monthly.

Commercial rates increased marginally, and tariffs for agriculture remained unchanged. JSERC also proposed rebates for timely payments and consumption via prepaid smart meters, encouraging tech adoption in utilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)