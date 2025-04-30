Left Menu

Bajaj Group Seeks Full Control Over Bajaj Allianz Insurance Ventures

Bajaj Group seeks the Competition Commission of India's approval to acquire the remaining 26% stake each in Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance from Allianz SE. The acquisition will increase Bajaj Group's ownership to 100%. The transaction is expected to maintain market competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:16 IST
Bajaj Group Seeks Full Control Over Bajaj Allianz Insurance Ventures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Group has approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to secure approval for acquiring remaining stakes in its joint ventures, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, from partner Allianz SE.

This acquisition involves Bajaj Finserv Ltd and related entities obtaining a 26% stake in two key insurance ventures. The strategic move, announced in a CCI notice, aligns with Bajaj's long-term financial services plans and reinforces their control over insurance operations.

Despite fears of market dominance, Bajaj Group insists that the insurance sector's competitive landscape won't be impacted. The deal finalizes Bajaj's journey to complete ownership at a consideration of Rs 13,780 crore for Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Rs 10,400 crore for Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025