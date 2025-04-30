Left Menu

Infosys Partners with Yorkshire Building Society for Digital Revolution

Infosys has entered a strategic partnership with Yorkshire Building Society to enhance digital capabilities, focusing on a mobile-first banking experience. This collaboration aims to modernize operations and improve efficiency, leveraging cloud and AI technologies, to support long-term growth and a future-ready financial society.

Updated: 30-04-2025 19:18 IST
  • India

Infosys, a leading player in IT services, has initiated a significant partnership with the Yorkshire Building Society, one of the UK's major member-owned financial institutions. The collaboration seeks to revolutionize the society's digital banking capabilities.

This partnership aims to develop a mobile-first, data-driven banking experience for mortgage, commercial, and savings services. Infosys's role would be to modernize the society's operations, enhancing efficiency and scalability for future expansion.

The initiative focuses on using cutting-edge technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity to achieve Yorkshire Building Society's 2030 objectives. This strategic plan emphasizes transforming customer and employee experiences with a digital edge to ensure the financial institution remains competitive and future-ready.

(With inputs from agencies.)

