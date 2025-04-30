Sebi Unveils Cybersecurity Categories for Financial Entities

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced a significant update to its Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience Framework (CSCRF) by grouping qualified registered entities into four categories. These classifications are based on the size and risk level of the entities, ranging from those with the highest risk to those with the least.

This amendment comes after Sebi introduced the CSCRF in August 2024, intending to fortify cybersecurity across financial market entities. Since the framework's introduction, there have been numerous requests for clarification and extensions, which prompted this new circular providing additional details on categorization and implementation deadlines.

Key financial market players such as stock brokers, investment advisers, and portfolio managers are now categorized by specific criteria like the number of registered clients, trading volumes, or assets under management. The Sebi directive outlines compliance expectations and sets a deadline of June 30, 2025, for the necessary framework implementations.

(With inputs from agencies.)