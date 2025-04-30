Sebi Unveils Cybersecurity Categories for Financial Entities
Sebi has categorized qualified registered entities under the Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience Framework (CSCRF) into four groups based on size and risk level. This initiative aims to improve cybersecurity in financial market entities and outlines specific obligations for each category, with changes effective by mid-2025.
- Country:
- India
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has announced a significant update to its Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience Framework (CSCRF) by grouping qualified registered entities into four categories. These classifications are based on the size and risk level of the entities, ranging from those with the highest risk to those with the least.
This amendment comes after Sebi introduced the CSCRF in August 2024, intending to fortify cybersecurity across financial market entities. Since the framework's introduction, there have been numerous requests for clarification and extensions, which prompted this new circular providing additional details on categorization and implementation deadlines.
Key financial market players such as stock brokers, investment advisers, and portfolio managers are now categorized by specific criteria like the number of registered clients, trading volumes, or assets under management. The Sebi directive outlines compliance expectations and sets a deadline of June 30, 2025, for the necessary framework implementations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh Revolutionizes SC Reservation with New Sub-Categorization
IPRS Unites Indian Entertainment Leaders with WIPO for Future-Ready IP Frameworks
Supreme Court Clarifies Copyright vs Design Act: A Landmark Framework
New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure
RBI's Draft Framework: A New Era for Co-Lending with Blended Interest Rates