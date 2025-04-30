Safex Chemicals Partners with Bayer for Better Life Farming Initiative

Safex Chemicals on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with German life science giant Bayer, supporting small farmers through the Better Life Farming initiative. The collaboration aims to upskill farmers in adopting cost-effective crop protection and nutrition practices tailored to their local conditions.

In its first phase, the initiative will serve 400 Better Life Farming centres across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other underserved regions, as revealed in a company statement. This partnership is poised to introduce Safex's crop protection solutions alongside sustainable farming techniques to enhance productivity and profitability per land unit.

The Better Life Farming initiative, a global partnership spearheaded by Bayer AG with IFC, Netafim, and Yara Fertilizers, seeks to address smallholders' key value chain needs, thereby unlocking agricultural potential and fostering resilience in farming communities. Safex Chemicals Chairman SK Chaudhary reiterated the company's commitment to empowering farmers with the tools and knowledge necessary for improved yields, enhanced income, and environmental sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)