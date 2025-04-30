Madhya Pradesh CM Unveils 'Parshuram Dham' at Janapav

In a vibrant celebration of Parashuram Jayanti, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the establishment of 'Parshuram Dham' at Janapav, Lord Parashuram's birthplace, located in Indore's Mhow.

CM Yadav, while offering prayers, highlighted the site's sacred significance and commended Lord Parashuram for upholding Sanatan Dharma by confronting evil and protecting righteousness across various epochs. The Chief Minister hailed Parashuram's legacy, underscoring his historical roles, such as gifting the Sudarshan Chakra to Lord Krishna.

During his address, Yadav emphasized the state's commitment to preserving cultural values under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He outlined plans for the construction of Gita Bhawans across Madhya Pradesh and announced key river-linking projects to aid agricultural regions, advancing support for farmers and marginalized groups.

