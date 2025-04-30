Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Unveils 'Parshuram Dham' at Janapav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the creation of 'Parshuram Dham' at Janapav during Parashuram Jayanti celebrations. He praised Lord Parashuram's contributions to Sanatan Dharma and emphasized government efforts to promote cultural values and welfare through various initiatives under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:21 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Unveils 'Parshuram Dham' at Janapav
MP CM Mohan Yadav addressing the program (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant celebration of Parashuram Jayanti, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the establishment of 'Parshuram Dham' at Janapav, Lord Parashuram's birthplace, located in Indore's Mhow.

CM Yadav, while offering prayers, highlighted the site's sacred significance and commended Lord Parashuram for upholding Sanatan Dharma by confronting evil and protecting righteousness across various epochs. The Chief Minister hailed Parashuram's legacy, underscoring his historical roles, such as gifting the Sudarshan Chakra to Lord Krishna.

During his address, Yadav emphasized the state's commitment to preserving cultural values under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He outlined plans for the construction of Gita Bhawans across Madhya Pradesh and announced key river-linking projects to aid agricultural regions, advancing support for farmers and marginalized groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025