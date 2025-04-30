Gujarat's 65th Foundation Day: A Vision for a Viksit Future
On Gujarat's 65th Foundation Day, CM Bhupendra Patel acknowledged the state's rich legacy, honoring past leaders and setting a vision for future development. With plans for the 'Utkarsh Gujarat Diamond Jubilee,' the focus is on sustainable growth, supported by welfare schemes and continued progress in energy, industry, and urban development.
On the occasion of Gujarat's 65th Foundation Day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended heartfelt greetings to all Gujaratis, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office. He paid homage to historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for their roles in shaping the state's legacy.
Chief Minister Patel expressed pride in Gujarat's contributions to India's freedom struggle and highlighted the state's evolution since gaining statehood in 1960. He emphasized that every Gujarati has contributed to the state's success story, which is honored on Gujarat Gaurav Divas, a day to remember both renowned and unsung contributors.
Looking ahead, CM Patel outlined plans for the upcoming 'Utkarsh Gujarat Diamond Jubilee' in 2035. He emphasized Gujarat's remarkable developmental progress and commitment to sustainable growth. The state's advancements in electricity supply, infrastructure, and inclusive social services serve as a role model, reflecting a commitment to a 'Viksit Gujarat' by 2047.
