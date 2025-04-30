Left Menu

Gujarat's 65th Foundation Day: A Vision for a Viksit Future

On Gujarat's 65th Foundation Day, CM Bhupendra Patel acknowledged the state's rich legacy, honoring past leaders and setting a vision for future development. With plans for the 'Utkarsh Gujarat Diamond Jubilee,' the focus is on sustainable growth, supported by welfare schemes and continued progress in energy, industry, and urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:57 IST
Gujarat's 65th Foundation Day: A Vision for a Viksit Future
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Gujarat's 65th Foundation Day, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended heartfelt greetings to all Gujaratis, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office. He paid homage to historical figures like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for their roles in shaping the state's legacy.

Chief Minister Patel expressed pride in Gujarat's contributions to India's freedom struggle and highlighted the state's evolution since gaining statehood in 1960. He emphasized that every Gujarati has contributed to the state's success story, which is honored on Gujarat Gaurav Divas, a day to remember both renowned and unsung contributors.

Looking ahead, CM Patel outlined plans for the upcoming 'Utkarsh Gujarat Diamond Jubilee' in 2035. He emphasized Gujarat's remarkable developmental progress and commitment to sustainable growth. The state's advancements in electricity supply, infrastructure, and inclusive social services serve as a role model, reflecting a commitment to a 'Viksit Gujarat' by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025