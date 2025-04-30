TVS Credit Surges Ahead with Record Profit Amidst Strategic Focus
TVS Credit Services Ltd, a leading non-banking finance company, reported a significant increase in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 226.15 crore for Q4 2025. The total income for the year also rose significantly. The company aims to maintain growth through diversification, digital transformation, and customer-centric strategies.
TVS Credit Services Ltd, a prominent non-banking financial company, has declared a remarkable rise in its consolidated profit after tax, achieving Rs 226.15 crore for the fourth quarter of 2025. This is a significant boost from the Rs 148.50 crore reported during the same period last year.
The company's total income for the current financial year marked an upward trajectory, reaching Rs 6,631.12 crore, showcasing substantial growth compared to the previous year's total of Rs 5,796.16 crore. This financial success comes even as the credit growth in the industry moderated in the last quarter. TVS Credit Services maintained its strategic focus on diversifying its loan book, targeting consumer finance and retail segments.
TVS Credit announced it granted loans to over 13 lakh new customers, extending its customer base to nearly 1.9 crore. The company plans to pursue steady growth by increasing market share, expanding products and distribution channels, embracing digital advancements, and enhancing customer experience and operational efficiencies, as outlined in their recent statement.
