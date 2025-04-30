Left Menu

European Stocks Climb Despite Tariff Turbulence

European shares surged end-April, despite volatility stemming from U.S. tariffs affecting global markets. The STOXX 600 index rose after gains in healthcare stocks, but energy lagged. Economic data revealed mixed results; positive euro zone growth contrasted with U.S. GDP dip. Firms like Societe Generale and DSV posted strong earnings, even as some faced challenges.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a session marked by volatility, European shares ended higher on Wednesday, driven by key global economic data and corporate earnings reports. A pan-European index slightly rose, while continuing its monthly downtrend.

Healthcare stocks provided a significant uplift, yet the energy sector suffered due to global economic uncertainty affecting oil demand. STOXX 600 retained over half of the nearly 18% losses incurred earlier this month, with indications that the U.S. might ease trade tensions.

Economic performance data showcased mixed results; the U.S. GDP fell due to increased imports, while the euro zone experienced unexpected growth. Despite challenges, Societe Generale and DSV exceeded earnings expectations, whereas Evolution and some auto manufacturers faced hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

