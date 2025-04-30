European Stocks Climb Despite Tariff Turbulence

In a session marked by volatility, European shares ended higher on Wednesday, driven by key global economic data and corporate earnings reports. A pan-European index slightly rose, while continuing its monthly downtrend.

Healthcare stocks provided a significant uplift, yet the energy sector suffered due to global economic uncertainty affecting oil demand. STOXX 600 retained over half of the nearly 18% losses incurred earlier this month, with indications that the U.S. might ease trade tensions.

Economic performance data showcased mixed results; the U.S. GDP fell due to increased imports, while the euro zone experienced unexpected growth. Despite challenges, Societe Generale and DSV exceeded earnings expectations, whereas Evolution and some auto manufacturers faced hurdles.

