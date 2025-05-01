Heartbreaking Tragedy: Six Young Lives Lost in Kheda River Drowning

Tragedy struck in Kheda district on Wednesday when six young members of a family, mostly cousins, drowned in the Meshwo river, according to local police reports. The shocking incident unfolded near Kanij village in the evening.

Upon receiving the distress call, a prompt response was initiated by the Nadiad Fire Brigade. Their rescue team swiftly arrived at the scene, where they were able to recover all six bodies from the river, as confirmed by a senior police officer present at the site.

Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Gadhiya, informed reporters that the siblings and cousins had been enjoying a swim near Kanij village when tragedy struck. The unfortunate victims were on holiday, visiting their maternal uncle's residence in the district from Naroda in Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)