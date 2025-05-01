Historic Move: India's Census to Include Caste Enumeration
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, calling it 'historic'. This marks the first such inclusion since independence, aiming to ensure social justice and strengthen India's societal and economic fabric.
- Country:
- India
In a move hailed as 'historic', Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet has greenlit the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming national census. Human Resource Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan commended the decision, stating it marks a significant shift towards social justice in India.
Under the stewardship of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, led by Prime Minister Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that this decision aligns with the government's commitment to uphold the nation's holistic interests and societal values. Vaishnaw emphasized that the measure is designed to integrate caste enumeration into the central census process, a union subject under Article 246 of India's Constitution.
Praising the inclusion, Vaishnaw highlighted the varied transparency and intentions of state-level caste surveys, some of which were politically motivated. The decision, he said, aims to economically and socially bolster society while avoiding political pressure, ensuring the nation's steady progress. Caste enumeration, last conducted at independence, will be part of the census for the first time in decades.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
In briefing to Cabinet Committee on Security on Pahalgam attack, cross-border linkages of terrorist attack were brought out: FS Vikram Misri.
Pahalgam terror attack: PM chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meeting
Govt has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect in line decision by Cabinet Committee on Security: MEA.
Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs decides to include caste enumeration in forthcoming census exercise: Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Cabinet approves Shillong to Silchar highway project at an estimated cost of Rs 22,864 cr: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.