Historic Move: India's Census to Include Caste Enumeration

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, calling it 'historic'. This marks the first such inclusion since independence, aiming to ensure social justice and strengthen India's societal and economic fabric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:45 IST
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a move hailed as 'historic', Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet has greenlit the inclusion of caste enumeration in the upcoming national census. Human Resource Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan commended the decision, stating it marks a significant shift towards social justice in India.

Under the stewardship of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, led by Prime Minister Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that this decision aligns with the government's commitment to uphold the nation's holistic interests and societal values. Vaishnaw emphasized that the measure is designed to integrate caste enumeration into the central census process, a union subject under Article 246 of India's Constitution.

Praising the inclusion, Vaishnaw highlighted the varied transparency and intentions of state-level caste surveys, some of which were politically motivated. The decision, he said, aims to economically and socially bolster society while avoiding political pressure, ensuring the nation's steady progress. Caste enumeration, last conducted at independence, will be part of the census for the first time in decades.

