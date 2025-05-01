Ram Temple's Majestic Transformation: Ayodhya Awaits Ram Darbar Arrivals

The construction of the Ram Darbar on Ayodhya's Ram Temple first floor is progressing at a swift pace with the first gold door currently being installed, according to Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra.

The peak of the temple is already completed, and flagpoles were installed on April 29. The temple is on track to be completed by October 2025.

By April end, all seven mandaps are expected to be finished. The much-anticipated arrival of the Ram Darbar idols is scheduled for May. The temple, receiving the idols at the site, experienced the installation of Maharishi Agastya's statue within the Sapt Mandap.

KK Sharma, Retired Director General of the Indian Border Security Force, who funded the statue, attended the worship ceremony with his family, marking the event with the recitation of 108 names of Maharishi Agastya. Urns have been placed on the northeastern Shiva temple and southwestern Surya Bhagwan temple corners, with the mandaps expected to complete soon.

As the temple construction progresses, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust held the Kalash Puja ceremony in April, symbolizing a pivotal moment in the temple's spiritual journey.

