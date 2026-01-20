A Historic Narrative: India’s Journey with Ram Janmabhoomi

In New Delhi on Tuesday, India's Vice President, CP Radhakrishnan, launched the book titled "Chalice of Ambrosia: Ram Janmabhoomi - Challenge and Response," authored by former governmental secretary Surendra Kumar Pachauri. The book, as described by the Vice President, encapsulates the long-standing effort to regain the place believed to be Lord Shri Ram's birthplace. Radhakrishnan emphasized the work's balanced historical narrative and scholarly insight.

Addressing the audience, the Vice President remarked that the erection of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya marks a pivotal moment in India's history, where the threads of faith, legal justice, and democracy have seamlessly intertwined. He praised the significance of this singular temple and evoked Mahatma Gandhi's "Ram Rajya," representing ideals of justice and equality.

The Vice President expressed the pain felt over the lengthy validation of Lord Ram's birthplace, which would be unthinkable elsewhere, and lauded India's democratic resilience. He highlighted how the Supreme Court's 2019 verdict was a historical milestone, realizing the aspirations of countless Indians. The construction of the Ram Mandir restored national self-regard and reflected India's democratic ethos.

Radhakrishnan commended Pachauri for his detailed yet unbiased portrayal of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, ensuring the story remains accessible to future generations. Citing archaeological evidence, he underscored the judicial basis for the Supreme Court's decision. The Vice President reminisced about the nationwide enthusiasm post-verdict and the extraordinary crowd-funded campaign led by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Reflecting on Lord Shri Ram's universal appeal, Radhakrishnan noted the reverence for Ram extending beyond Indian borders, inspiring places globally such as Cambodia's Angkor Wat. He concluded by celebrating the book's author and hoped for its widespread readership.

