Pahalgam Attack: Maharashtra Stands with Victims as Anti-Terror Efforts Intensify

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar condemned the recent Pahalgam attack, mourning the loss of six Maharashtra residents among the 26 victims targeted by terrorists on April 22. Pawar underscored the joint efforts by state and central governments to prevent such tragic incidents, revealing cabinet decisions for financial aid and employment assistance for the victims' families.

Pawar reiterated Maharashtra's dedication to supporting the affected families, stating, "The attack in Pahalgam was deeply tragic. Our governments at both central and state levels are persistently working to prevent such occurrences in future. We have undertaken measures including financial aid and employment support, ensuring continued assistance for those grappling with their loss." He highlighted ongoing national and regional interventions aimed at addressing the incident. "The Prime Minister is directly involved in orchestrating these efforts," Pawar added.

In response to the attack, security operations have been intensified across the Kashmir valley, granting armed forces full operational autonomy to counter the terror threat. The Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the attack's cross-border dimensions, noting it followed successful elections and economic developments in J&K. India has enacted several diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty and reducing diplomatic staff strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)