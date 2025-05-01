Left Menu

Pahalgam Attack: Maharashtra Stands with Victims as Anti-Terror Efforts Intensify

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar expressed grief over the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, including six from Maharashtra. He outlined state measures to assist victim families while the central government enhances anti-terror operations in Kashmir. India takes diplomatic actions against Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 11:28 IST
Pahalgam Attack: Maharashtra Stands with Victims as Anti-Terror Efforts Intensify
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar condemned the recent Pahalgam attack, mourning the loss of six Maharashtra residents among the 26 victims targeted by terrorists on April 22. Pawar underscored the joint efforts by state and central governments to prevent such tragic incidents, revealing cabinet decisions for financial aid and employment assistance for the victims' families.

Pawar reiterated Maharashtra's dedication to supporting the affected families, stating, "The attack in Pahalgam was deeply tragic. Our governments at both central and state levels are persistently working to prevent such occurrences in future. We have undertaken measures including financial aid and employment support, ensuring continued assistance for those grappling with their loss." He highlighted ongoing national and regional interventions aimed at addressing the incident. "The Prime Minister is directly involved in orchestrating these efforts," Pawar added.

In response to the attack, security operations have been intensified across the Kashmir valley, granting armed forces full operational autonomy to counter the terror threat. The Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the attack's cross-border dimensions, noting it followed successful elections and economic developments in J&K. India has enacted several diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty and reducing diplomatic staff strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025