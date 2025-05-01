Pahalgam Attack: Maharashtra Stands with Victims as Anti-Terror Efforts Intensify
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar expressed grief over the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, including six from Maharashtra. He outlined state measures to assist victim families while the central government enhances anti-terror operations in Kashmir. India takes diplomatic actions against Pakistan for supporting cross-border terrorism.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar condemned the recent Pahalgam attack, mourning the loss of six Maharashtra residents among the 26 victims targeted by terrorists on April 22. Pawar underscored the joint efforts by state and central governments to prevent such tragic incidents, revealing cabinet decisions for financial aid and employment assistance for the victims' families.
Pawar reiterated Maharashtra's dedication to supporting the affected families, stating, "The attack in Pahalgam was deeply tragic. Our governments at both central and state levels are persistently working to prevent such occurrences in future. We have undertaken measures including financial aid and employment support, ensuring continued assistance for those grappling with their loss." He highlighted ongoing national and regional interventions aimed at addressing the incident. "The Prime Minister is directly involved in orchestrating these efforts," Pawar added.
In response to the attack, security operations have been intensified across the Kashmir valley, granting armed forces full operational autonomy to counter the terror threat. The Cabinet Committee on Security discussed the attack's cross-border dimensions, noting it followed successful elections and economic developments in J&K. India has enacted several diplomatic measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Water Treaty and reducing diplomatic staff strength.
(With inputs from agencies.)
India says sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting J&K impedes India's rights under Indus Water Treaty.
In briefing to Cabinet Committee on Security on Pahalgam attack, cross-border linkages of terrorist attack were brought out: FS Vikram Misri.