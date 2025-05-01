Brazil Welcomes Afghan Refugees Through Innovative Community Sponsorship Programme

Brazil has taken a historic step in refugee protection and humanitarian response with the arrival of the first Afghan refugee families under its newly established Community Sponsorship Programme — a pioneering initiative in Latin America aimed at resettling and integrating forcibly displaced people from Afghanistan. This milestone underscores Brazil’s growing role in global refugee resettlement, particularly at a time when global options for such pathways are drastically shrinking.

First Arrivals in São Paulo: A Symbol of Hope

On April 30, 2025, the first group of 18 Afghan refugees — comprising four families including women, children, and adolescents — arrived in São Paulo from Pakistan. Their arrival marks the operational launch of Brazil’s Community Sponsorship Programme, which is designed to offer protection and promote sustainable integration for those fleeing crises, such as the ongoing humanitarian and human rights catastrophe in Afghanistan.

The Afghan families were greeted by representatives from Panahgah, a civil society organization selected by the Brazilian government to support their reception and integration. The organization is expected to welcome a total of 500 refugees in 2025. Two other participating organizations, Estou Refugiado Institute and Missão em Apoio à Igreja Sofredora (MAIS), are slated to assist 224 and 200 Afghan refugees, respectively, throughout the year.

A Collaborative Effort Rooted in Solidarity

The programme’s design represents a unique collaboration between civil society, international organizations, and the Brazilian government. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) played a vital role in facilitating the families’ safe journey and arrival logistics. Meanwhile, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has provided technical support, capacity-building, and guidance to local organizations to ensure refugee sponsors are well-prepared to assist with the complex integration process.

“This programme represents not only a bold humanitarian gesture, but a model for effective and community-led refugee integration,” said Davide Torzilli, UNHCR’s Representative in Brazil. “In a global context of dwindling resettlement opportunities and funding challenges, Brazil’s commitment to expanding community sponsorship is particularly commendable.”

Integration With Dignity and Support

Unlike traditional resettlement efforts driven largely by governments, Brazil’s Community Sponsorship Programme is funded and implemented by accredited civil society organizations. These groups are responsible for ensuring new arrivals receive housing, legal support, healthcare, access to education, language training, and other services essential for socioeconomic inclusion.

The programme also emphasizes community engagement, encouraging host communities to participate in welcoming and supporting refugees. This holistic approach not only meets immediate humanitarian needs but also fosters long-term social cohesion and mutual understanding.

A Response to a Deepening Crisis

Afghanistan remains one of the world’s largest sources of displacement. As of the end of 2023, more than 5.7 million Afghan refugees were hosted in Iran and Pakistan, and an additional 3.2 million remained internally displaced within Afghanistan. The Taliban’s resurgence and the deteriorating human rights environment — especially for women, girls, and minorities — have made it increasingly difficult for Afghans to return or remain safely in their country.

Recognizing this, Brazil began issuing humanitarian visas to Afghan nationals in 2020 and has since granted over 13,000 visas. The launch of the Community Sponsorship Programme in 2024 builds upon these efforts by providing a structured and compassionate framework for resettlement and inclusion.

Addressing a Global Shortfall in Resettlement Spaces

According to UNHCR, 2.9 million refugees worldwide are projected to require resettlement in 2025. Alarmingly, the number of available resettlement places has plummeted from 195,069 in 2024 to only 31,281 in 2025 — an 84% decrease. This gap has left millions in limbo and underscores the urgent need for innovative approaches like Brazil’s community sponsorship model.

This programme complements traditional resettlement by allowing private citizens, community groups, and NGOs to take an active role in welcoming refugees. These sponsors not only cover essential costs but also provide emotional and logistical support, creating a more personalized and sustainable integration journey.

A Humanitarian Model for the Region

As the first of its kind in Latin America, Brazil’s Community Sponsorship Programme sets a powerful example for neighboring countries and the broader international community. By shifting some of the responsibility for refugee resettlement from governments to empowered civil society actors, the initiative demonstrates how partnerships and community spirit can offer hope and stability to some of the world’s most vulnerable populations.

With continued international support, Brazil’s model could serve as a blueprint for future efforts to address forced displacement across the Global South — where both the burden and opportunity for humanitarian leadership are growing.