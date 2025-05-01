Madhya Pradesh Vows Stern Action in College Rape and Blackmail Case
Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vishvas Sarang asserts that strict measures will be enforced against the accused in the Bhopal rape and blackmail case. The victims, all college students, were allegedly entrapped and blackmailed. Authorities have arrested four suspects and formed SITs for comprehensive investigation.
Madhya Pradesh is set to take stringent actions following the revelation of a disturbing rape and blackmail case targeting female college students in Bhopal. State Minister Vishvas Sarang emphasized that such crimes will be met with severe penalties to deter future incidents.
According to reports, several students from various private colleges were allegedly manipulated into compromising situations by former students, who then blackmailed them with illicit video recordings. So far, five victims have come forward, leading to the arrest of four suspects by the police.
Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been established to further scrutinize the allegations. Minister Sarang underlined the state's zero-tolerance stance on 'love jihad' and mentioned efforts to foster open channels of communication between female students and trusted educators to prevent such incidents in the future.
