Imphal Embraces Change: The 51.23-kilometre Ring Road Revolution

Imphal, a city on the brink of transformative change, has embarked on a monumental infrastructure journey with the construction of a 51.23-kilometre-long Ring Road initiated in January 2024. This ambitious project, backed by the Asian Development Bank with an investment of Rs 1,766 crore, aims to provide relief from escalating traffic congestion by creating a new arterial route through Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

Setting a benchmark for sustainable development, this project advocates for clean, inclusive transport by rolling out electric buses and e-rickshaws operated by women. This innovative move not only seeks to reduce the carbon footprint but also empowers women, providing them viable employment opportunities. Local residents like Asem Nirmala, a vendor in a busy market, are hopeful. 'We view the ring road construction as a positive government initiative,' she expressed, noting the pressing need to alleviate the area's traffic congestion woes.

Progress on the ground is evident with significant earthworks underway, extending from Khurai Angom Leikai to Tinsid Road, showcasing the steady advancement of the project. Community members, including Devendra, express optimism that the ring road will drastically improve emergency response efficiency, particularly for ambulances navigating high-traffic zones. As development progresses, the anticipation grows for a city poised to enjoy reduced travel times, enhanced mobility, and a cleaner urban environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)