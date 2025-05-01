Left Menu

Imphal Embraces Change: The 51.23-kilometre Ring Road Revolution

Imphal's groundbreaking 51.23-kilometre Ring Road project aims to alleviate traffic woes and empower women with eco-friendly transport options. Funded by the Asian Development Bank at Rs 1,766 crore, this initiative promises sustainable, inclusive infrastructure and improved emergency response times, evoking optimism among local residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:17 IST
Imphal Embraces Change: The 51.23-kilometre Ring Road Revolution
Visuals from Spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Imphal, a city on the brink of transformative change, has embarked on a monumental infrastructure journey with the construction of a 51.23-kilometre-long Ring Road initiated in January 2024. This ambitious project, backed by the Asian Development Bank with an investment of Rs 1,766 crore, aims to provide relief from escalating traffic congestion by creating a new arterial route through Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

Setting a benchmark for sustainable development, this project advocates for clean, inclusive transport by rolling out electric buses and e-rickshaws operated by women. This innovative move not only seeks to reduce the carbon footprint but also empowers women, providing them viable employment opportunities. Local residents like Asem Nirmala, a vendor in a busy market, are hopeful. 'We view the ring road construction as a positive government initiative,' she expressed, noting the pressing need to alleviate the area's traffic congestion woes.

Progress on the ground is evident with significant earthworks underway, extending from Khurai Angom Leikai to Tinsid Road, showcasing the steady advancement of the project. Community members, including Devendra, express optimism that the ring road will drastically improve emergency response efficiency, particularly for ambulances navigating high-traffic zones. As development progresses, the anticipation grows for a city poised to enjoy reduced travel times, enhanced mobility, and a cleaner urban environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025