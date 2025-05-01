Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Blames Security Lapses and Pakistan for Pahalgam Attack

Farooq Abdullah, chief of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, has expressed condemnation for the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. He cites security lapses and Pakistan's destabilizing actions as primary causes. Abdullah voiced support for Prime Minister Modi's handling of the situation and criticized the aggressive rhetoric from Pakistan’s military leadership.

In a stern address, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, attributing it to significant security failures and Pakistan's destabilizing maneuvers in the region.

Abdullah criticized both the propaganda efforts from Pakistan and the provocative comments made by Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir regarding the two-nation theory. He highlighted the detrimental impact such acts have on the Muslim community in India and raised concerns about the ongoing narrative against Indian Muslims.

The political leader also clarified his opposition to the Waqf Act, emphasizing his anticipation for a fair judgment from the Supreme Court. Despite the pain inflicted by the Pahalgam incident, Abdullah expressed his full support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's responsive measures, stating that these steps are essential to address the threat effectively.

