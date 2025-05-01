Left Menu

SEBI Rules Out Aptitude Tests for Retail Traders Amid Regulatory Concerns

SEBI Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey dismissed the idea of mandatory aptitude tests for retail traders in the Futures & Options segment, citing impracticality and potential regulatory overreach. He emphasized the importance of individual financial autonomy and noted the challenges of enforcing such assessments. SEBI continues to discourage leveraged trading due to its high risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:01 IST
SEBI Rules Out Aptitude Tests for Retail Traders Amid Regulatory Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), under the leadership of Chief Tuhin Kanta Pandey, has rejected industry calls for mandatory aptitude tests for retail traders in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment.

This decision comes after a significant study by SEBI revealed that 90% of retail investors incur losses in F&O trading, prompting suggestions for tests to protect investors. However, Pandey highlighted concerns of practicality and potential regulatory overreach.

As SEBI maintains its stance against leveraged trading, Pandey stressed the importance of respecting individual financial choices, while acknowledging the addictive nature of risky trading as a separate issue that requires attention. SEBI's existing certifications will continue to ensure informed and responsible market participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025