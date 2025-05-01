Left Menu

Diaspora Pays Tribute to Pahalgam Victims

The Indian diaspora in Singapore expressed condolences for the Pahalgam terror attack victims. The attack on April 22 resulted in 26 deaths, mainly tourists. Over 250 attended the ceremony at the Indian High Commission. The Singapore government condemned the attack, which High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule termed unprecedented.

Updated: 01-05-2025 15:54 IST
Members of Singapore's Indian diaspora gathered on Thursday to honor the memory of those who perished in the deadly Pahalgam terror attack. The tragedy, which unfolded on April 22, claimed the lives of 26 individuals, predominantly tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

The solemn ceremony, hosted at the Indian High Commission, drew over 250 attendees. High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule addressed the gathering, highlighting the appalling manner in which the attack was carried out and its tragic consequences.

The Singaporean government has publicly denounced the unprecedented nature of these killings, joining global voices in condemning the violence that marred the scenic region popular among visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

