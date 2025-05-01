Left Menu

India's Creative Economy Set to Surge: PM Modi at WAVES 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi forecasts a significant boost in India's creative economy, as WAVES 2025 positions India as a global hub for film, digital content, and more. Modi urges young creators to drive growth in animation, gaming, and fashion, backed by government support and global engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:28 IST
India's Creative Economy Set to Surge: PM Modi at WAVES 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at WAVES Summit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting India's burgeoning creative economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicts a significant increase in its contribution to the country's GDP. Speaking at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, he emphasized India's emergence as a global hub for film production, gaming, fashion, and music.

The Prime Minister pointed to the vast potential in the global animation market, set to double its current USD 430 billion value in a decade, urging India's animation and graphics industry to capitalize on this growth. He called upon India's young creators to lead the 'Orange Economy,' spotlighting diverse contributions from various regions fueling the sector.

Modi assured steadfast government support for creative professionals via initiatives such as Skill India, Startup Support, and policies for the AVGC Industry. He noted the potential of WAVES as a meeting ground for innovation and creativity, advocating for nurturing environments that cherish imagination to realize ambitious creative visions.

Emphasizing 'Creative Responsibility' in a tech-driven era, Modi stressed the necessity of preserving emotional sensitivity despite technological advancements, highlighting the transformative potential of the creative industry in enriching human experience and society.

WAVES 2025, under the theme "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," aims to position India as a media, entertainment, and tech powerhouse. It features the Global Media Dialogue and WAVES Bazaar to enhance global engagement and market expansion, setting a goal to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029.

With participation from over 90 countries, 10,000 delegates, and 1,000 creators, the summit includes more than 300 companies, 350+ startups, and numerous sessions across diverse sectors, underscoring India's expanding role in the global entertainment economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025