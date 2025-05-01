India's Creative Economy Set to Surge: PM Modi at WAVES 2025

Highlighting India's burgeoning creative economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicts a significant increase in its contribution to the country's GDP. Speaking at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, he emphasized India's emergence as a global hub for film production, gaming, fashion, and music.

The Prime Minister pointed to the vast potential in the global animation market, set to double its current USD 430 billion value in a decade, urging India's animation and graphics industry to capitalize on this growth. He called upon India's young creators to lead the 'Orange Economy,' spotlighting diverse contributions from various regions fueling the sector.

Modi assured steadfast government support for creative professionals via initiatives such as Skill India, Startup Support, and policies for the AVGC Industry. He noted the potential of WAVES as a meeting ground for innovation and creativity, advocating for nurturing environments that cherish imagination to realize ambitious creative visions.

Emphasizing 'Creative Responsibility' in a tech-driven era, Modi stressed the necessity of preserving emotional sensitivity despite technological advancements, highlighting the transformative potential of the creative industry in enriching human experience and society.

WAVES 2025, under the theme "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," aims to position India as a media, entertainment, and tech powerhouse. It features the Global Media Dialogue and WAVES Bazaar to enhance global engagement and market expansion, setting a goal to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029.

With participation from over 90 countries, 10,000 delegates, and 1,000 creators, the summit includes more than 300 companies, 350+ startups, and numerous sessions across diverse sectors, underscoring India's expanding role in the global entertainment economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)