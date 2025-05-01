Left Menu

Swift Relief Measures Ordered as Storms Threaten Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to swiftly deliver relief funds and medical aid amid a looming storm threat. He emphasized the need for immediate support for those affected by the adverse weather and prioritized drainage improvements to combat potential waterlogging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:42 IST
Swift Relief Measures Ordered as Storms Threaten Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a proactive response to the approaching storm threat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for the expedited distribution of relief funds and medical assistance to those impacted. Highlighting the urgency, the CM's Office stated that district officers have been asked to execute relief efforts with utmost promptness.

Anticipating potential casualties and damages caused by lightning, rain, and storms, Adityanath instructed local officers to conduct on-ground surveys and ensure immediate disbursement of aid. He stressed that individuals injured by the extreme weather should receive necessary medical treatment without delay.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister focused on mitigating waterlogging issues, instructing officials to prioritize drainage solutions. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of Uttar Pradesh and neighboring states, issuing advisories to keep the public informed of the evolving weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025