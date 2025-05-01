Swift Relief Measures Ordered as Storms Threaten Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to swiftly deliver relief funds and medical aid amid a looming storm threat. He emphasized the need for immediate support for those affected by the adverse weather and prioritized drainage improvements to combat potential waterlogging.
- Country:
- India
In a proactive response to the approaching storm threat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for the expedited distribution of relief funds and medical assistance to those impacted. Highlighting the urgency, the CM's Office stated that district officers have been asked to execute relief efforts with utmost promptness.
Anticipating potential casualties and damages caused by lightning, rain, and storms, Adityanath instructed local officers to conduct on-ground surveys and ensure immediate disbursement of aid. He stressed that individuals injured by the extreme weather should receive necessary medical treatment without delay.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister focused on mitigating waterlogging issues, instructing officials to prioritize drainage solutions. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of Uttar Pradesh and neighboring states, issuing advisories to keep the public informed of the evolving weather conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
