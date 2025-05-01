ED Director Announces Historic Gains in Money Laundering Crackdown on 'ED Day'

In a landmark announcement on 'ED Day', Rahul Navin, the Director of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), declared a notable escalation in the agency's efforts against money laundering. Throughout the financial year 2024-25, the ED launched 775 new investigations, resulting in substantial asset seizures and record convictions. During his speech, Navin emphasized a strategic focus on resolving longstanding cases.

The ED issued 461 provisional attachment orders, valued at Rs 30,036 crores—a 44% rise in the number of attachments and a 141% increase in total value from the previous year. By March 31, 2025, assets under attachment reached Rs 1,54,594 crores. Despite securing assets procured through criminal avenues, Navin noted the necessity of judicial processes for their final confiscation.

Pledged to unlock these assets' economic worth, the ED facilitated the repayment of Rs 15,261 crores with court approval in 30 cases. Navin highlighted the agency's 93.6% conviction rate, stressing plans to tackle prolonged investigations and file final prosecution reports. The update coincided with the ED Day celebration, marking the agency's founding anniversary and its commitment to combat economic crimes.

