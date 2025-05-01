Left Menu

ED Director Announces Historic Gains in Money Laundering Crackdown on 'ED Day'

Rahul Navin, Director of Enforcement Directorate, reported significant advancements in anti-money laundering efforts during 2024-25. The agency initiated 775 new investigations and secured Rs 30,036 crores in assets. With a 93.6% conviction rate, the ED plans to expedite pending cases and enhance asset restitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:18 IST
ED Director Announces Historic Gains in Money Laundering Crackdown on 'ED Day'
Directorate of Enforcement Director Rahul Navin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark announcement on 'ED Day', Rahul Navin, the Director of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), declared a notable escalation in the agency's efforts against money laundering. Throughout the financial year 2024-25, the ED launched 775 new investigations, resulting in substantial asset seizures and record convictions. During his speech, Navin emphasized a strategic focus on resolving longstanding cases.

The ED issued 461 provisional attachment orders, valued at Rs 30,036 crores—a 44% rise in the number of attachments and a 141% increase in total value from the previous year. By March 31, 2025, assets under attachment reached Rs 1,54,594 crores. Despite securing assets procured through criminal avenues, Navin noted the necessity of judicial processes for their final confiscation.

Pledged to unlock these assets' economic worth, the ED facilitated the repayment of Rs 15,261 crores with court approval in 30 cases. Navin highlighted the agency's 93.6% conviction rate, stressing plans to tackle prolonged investigations and file final prosecution reports. The update coincided with the ED Day celebration, marking the agency's founding anniversary and its commitment to combat economic crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025