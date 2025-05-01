Char Dham Yatra 2025: Preparations in Full Swing as Pilgrims Flock to the Sacred Shrines

As the Char Dham Yatra 2025 approaches, Uttarakhand's security personnel are on high alert. Director General of Police Deepam Seth and Additional Director General V Murugeshan visited the sacred Shri Badrinath Dham to assess the readiness for the incoming wave of pilgrims. Crucial evaluations included security measures, traffic handling, and effective crowd control.

With the opening of Badrinath temple's doors imminent, senior officials coordinated with local authorities along the pilgrimage route, ensuring both safety and convenience for visitors. Additional police forces and technological aids are deployed to manage the expected influx.

The helicopter service from Sonprayag to Shri Kedarnath Dham is underway, providing an alternative travel option for devotees. Operational dynamics, such as weather dependency and security briefings, play a pivotal role in these services. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's active involvement underscores the state's commitment to a successful and harmonious pilgrimage season.

(With inputs from agencies.)