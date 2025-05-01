Left Menu

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Preparations in Full Swing as Pilgrims Flock to the Sacred Shrines

Uttarakhand police officials are ramping up preparations for the Char Dham Yatra 2025 as the doors of Badrinath and Kedarnath open. Enhanced security, traffic management, and technological support are in place. Helicopter services and local authorities ensure a seamless journey for devotees amidst increased pilgrimage interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:45 IST
Char Dham Yatra 2025: Preparations in Full Swing as Pilgrims Flock to the Sacred Shrines
Uttarakhand DGP, ADG review security ahead of Badrinath opening. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Char Dham Yatra 2025 approaches, Uttarakhand's security personnel are on high alert. Director General of Police Deepam Seth and Additional Director General V Murugeshan visited the sacred Shri Badrinath Dham to assess the readiness for the incoming wave of pilgrims. Crucial evaluations included security measures, traffic handling, and effective crowd control.

With the opening of Badrinath temple's doors imminent, senior officials coordinated with local authorities along the pilgrimage route, ensuring both safety and convenience for visitors. Additional police forces and technological aids are deployed to manage the expected influx.

The helicopter service from Sonprayag to Shri Kedarnath Dham is underway, providing an alternative travel option for devotees. Operational dynamics, such as weather dependency and security briefings, play a pivotal role in these services. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's active involvement underscores the state's commitment to a successful and harmonious pilgrimage season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025