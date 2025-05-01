Left Menu

Border Villagers Stand Vigilant Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Villagers near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan demonstrate readiness and patriotism amid rising tensions. Following a recent terror attack, bunkers have been erected for safety, and locals express support for Indian Army actions. While mindful of potential evacuations, villagers remain committed to prioritizing national security and await governmental response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:48 IST
Visual from a border village in Jaisalmer (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

By Ravi Jalhotra Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan after a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, villagers residing near the international border in Rajasthan are bracing for potential scenarios and pledging their full support to the Indian Army.

In Rajasthan's border villages, preparedness and patriotism go hand in hand. Locals report that bunkers have been built to protect both civilians and security forces should a military escalation occur. The Indian Army's presence in the area serves as a constant reminder of the need for vigilance.

Villagers condemned the April 22 Pahalgam attack and called for decisive action from the Indian government. Arjun Singh, a local, emphasized the necessity of a strong response to Pakistan, stating the attack on unarmed civilians was unacceptable. Historical conflicts, like the 1971 war, stir memories of resilience and preparedness among the residents, who express readiness to aid the army.

Despite potential evacuations, villagers worry about their livestock. "If war breaks out, we can leave, but our animals might not survive the heat," noted an elderly resident. Their resolve remains strong: "The nation comes first," one villager asserted, advocating for a firm reply to Pakistan's provocations. Meanwhile, Pakistani military movements continue along the border.

The Pakistan Air Force is engaged in multiple exercises, including Fiza-e-Badr and Zarb-e-Haidari, utilizing major fighter aircraft fleets. In discussions over the hotline, Indian authorities warned Pakistan against unprovoked ceasefire breaches along the Line of Control (LOC). The Indian Army has responded efficiently to Pakistan's small arms firing at the LOC, underscoring the heightened state of readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

