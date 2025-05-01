Left Menu

Bihar Shines at Khelo India Youth Games 2025, Transforming Sports Scene

Bihar will host the 7th Khelo India Youth Games in May 2025, a notable event in India's sports calendar. With over 9,378 participants from 36 regions competing in 27 sports, the event highlights Bihar's growing role in sports. Prime Minister Modi's inauguration underscores its significance for the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:57 IST
Representative image (Photo/Press Release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar continues to bolster its image as a key player in India's sports landscape, as it prepares to host the 7th Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) starting May 4, 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event in Patna, featuring Chief Minister Nitish Kumar among other dignitaries.

This event marks a significant milestone for Bihar, which has recently hosted high-profile tournaments such as the Women's Asian Hockey Championship 2024. Over 9,378 athletes, coaches, and support staff from 36 states and union territories will converge to compete in 27 diverse sports, including both popular and traditional disciplines.

The games will unfold in five cities: Patna, Rajgir, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Begusarai. Bihar's infrastructure is geared up to offer seamless logistics, with a focus on accommodation, nutrition, and medical care, reflecting the state's ambition to enhance grassroots-level sports and carve a respected presence on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

