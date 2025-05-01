Left Menu

Odisha Unveils 'Shramik Sathi' App: A Leap Forward for Labour Empowerment

On Labour Day 2025, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi launched the 'Odisha Shramik Sathi' app to enhance labourers' access to state resources. Meanwhile, over 51 lakh farmers received financial assistance under the CM Kisan Yojana on Akshaya Tritiya, strengthening their economic stability for upcoming cropping seasons.

01-05-2025
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Labour Day 2025, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi introduced the 'Odisha Shramik Sathi' app, emphasizing the state's commitment to its workforce. CM Majhi extended heartfelt greetings to workers, acknowledging their crucial role in national development and reaffirming the government's pledge to secure their social welfare.

Odisha Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia highlighted the app's potential to streamline operations for labourers, addressing challenges from the grassroots. He reiterated the government's dedication to resolving issues faced by the working class, confirming the availability of the new application designed for enhancing ease of access to various applications.

A day prior, on Akshaya Tritiya, CM Majhi announced the disbursement of Rs 1,025 crore to over 51 lakh farmers under the CM Kisan Kharif Season Assistance scheme. The initiative, launched on September 8, 2024, provides Rs 4,000 annually to farmers, supporting them through both Kharif and Rabi seasons. Funds reach beneficiaries via the Direct Benefit Transfer system, ensuring prompt financial aid to small, marginal, landless, and tribal farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

