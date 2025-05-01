Supreme Court Halts Relocation of Deer from Delhi's Hauz Khas Park Amid Legal Challenge

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court has temporarily halted the relocation of deer from the Deer Park in Delhi's Hauz Khas area. The court has instructed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and other local authorities to ensure that the deer currently housed in the park are properly taken care of, following concerns over potential habitat risks in proposed relocation zones like Rajasthan.

Issued on April 30, the court's interim order was passed by a bench consisting of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. The judiciary's move comes after a plea from the New Delhi Nature Society, which argued that approximately 600 deer faced significant threats if moved to areas with predators, without adequate habitat assessments, veterinary care, and protection for pregnant deer and fawns.

The petition also alleged that previous relocations were conducted in a rushed manner and violated wildlife protection laws. The Central Zoo Authority's (CZA) decision to revoke the designation of Deer Park as a 'mini-zoo' prompted these relocations. The court has issued notices to several related authorities and the case is scheduled for further hearing on May 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)