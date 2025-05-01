Left Menu

NHRC Demands Action in Disturbing Bhopal Missing Child Case

The NHRC has intervened in a Bhopal missing child case, issuing notices to state authorities for a detailed report. Concerns over inadequate investigation are highlighted, amid reports of over 3,400 missing females in the region over three years. Operation Muskan's failure to yield results is also noted.

NHRC Demands Action in Disturbing Bhopal Missing Child Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken proactive steps in the unresolved case of a missing six-year-old girl in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. Despite 18 days since her disappearance from under a bridge in the Koh-e-Fiza area, there has been no significant progress. In response, the NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, demanding a comprehensive report within two weeks.

The mother of the child, who is homeless and has eight other children, suspects a relative's involvement in her daughter's disappearance. However, frustrations have mounted due to what is perceived as a lack of fair investigation by the police, who have yet to make any arrests. Additionally, alarming statistics reveal that more than 3,400 women and girls have vanished in the state over the last three years, according to Madhya Pradesh police records. Factors such as inadequate CCTV coverage, absence of rapid-response teams, and poor coordination among units exacerbate the issue.

The NHRC emphasized the potential human rights violations arising from the case and insisted on accountability from the authorities. Meanwhile, Bhopal's Police Commissioner, Harinarayanchari Mishra, mentioned that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is tasked with this case. The incident reportedly occurred during the night of April 5 to April 6, leading to a formal case registration on April 22 under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sahita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

