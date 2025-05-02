Left Menu

Trade Talks Lift Market Spirits Amid Tariff Tensions

Asian stock markets and U.S. futures rose on signs of potential trade talks between the U.S. and China, countering worry over tariffs. The dialogue offers hope despite issues in the tech sector and economic strains due to tariff impacts. Investors are keen on U.S-China negotiation developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 08:12 IST
Trade Talks Lift Market Spirits Amid Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stock markets and U.S. futures experienced an uptick on Friday, buoyed by the prospect of renewed trade talks between the United States and China. This development comes amidst concerns over tariffs and follows lacklustre tech industry earnings from giants like Apple and Amazon.

The Chinese commerce ministry signalled that the U.S. has reiterated its willingness to engage in tariff negotiations, stating China's door remains open for dialogue. This announcement helped reverse earlier declines in U.S. stock futures, which turned positive even as Apple adjusted its share buyback plan due to potential tariff costs.

While investor sentiment improved on the potential for talks, economic challenges persist. Issues like the U.S. economy shrinking in the first quarter and China's rapidly contracting factory activity weigh heavily. Analysts suggest a recession could loom if consumer price rises lead to reduced spending and cutbacks in business investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025