Tributes Pour In As Congress Mourns Veteran Leader Girija Vyas

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot expressed his sorrow over the passing of former Union Minister Girija Vyas, highlighting her significant contributions to the party. Gehlot, speaking to reporters, recalled her remarkable service since her time as vice president of the Udaipur District Congress in the 1980s.

Gehlot noted Vyas's instrumental role in strengthening the Congress, describing her unexpected death as a profound shock. He revealed that he maintained contact with her family during her hospitalization after she suffered severe burns in an accident while performing aarti at her Udaipur home.

Vyas was revered within the Congress party, holding various high-profile roles in both state and central governments. Her political journey included serving as Rajasthan's state Congress president and chairing the National Women's Commission. She gained a parliamentary seat in 1991 from Udaipur and served as a union minister under Narasimha Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)