Coal India's Output and Offtake: A Slight Dip in April's Figures

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) announced a 1.2% decline in coal offtake, amounting to 63.4 million tonnes in April compared to the same month last year. The previous year saw a higher offtake at 64.2 million tonnes, according to a regulatory statement by the public sector giant.

Coal offtake indicates the volume supplied from the coal pithead, distinct from production as it may include previously stored coal. Despite the dip in offtake, coal production by Coal India nearly stagnated at 62.1 million tonnes in April, slightly up from 61.8 million tonnes last year.

Accounting for over 80% of India's domestic coal output, CIL produced 781.1 million tonnes in the financial year 2024-25, falling 7% short of its target. The company has set ambitious goals for the 2025-26 fiscal year, targeting production of 875 million tonnes and offtake of 900 million tonnes.

(With inputs from agencies.)