Deputy Jailer Arrested in Madhya Pradesh Kidnapping Case

A deputy jailer from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district has been embroiled in controversy after being arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl, officials reported. Identified as Vikas Singh, he is stationed at Burhar sub-jail in the region. Police have filed charges at the Kotwali police station.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) ShriRamji Shrivastava, a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint stating that on May 1, at around 2 am, she encountered Singh while walking on a city road. Accepting a ride from Singh to the railway station, she was instead taken to a nearby hotel. Authorities, on the girl's testimony, registered a kidnapping case against Singh based on his identity as a deputy jailer. Furthermore, the girl's descriptions revealed a pre-existing missing complaint filed by her mother on April 30 in Sohagpur police station.

The case deepens with allegations of repeated sexual assaults committed over two days involving multiple individuals. The police investigation has led to the detention of several suspects. SP Shrivastava noted that the victim disclosed receiving a call unexpectedly from Sameer Khan on April 29, a known acquaintance, which initiated a sordid chain of events involving sexual contacts. Later, another acquaintance called Anmol allegedly raped her, compounding the victim's ordeal. Law enforcement is scrutinizing CCTV footage, and the victim's deposition will be crucial in finalizing the investigation and gathering conclusive evidence before a court testimony. The case continues to unfold as officials tirelessly piece together the victim's account and the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)