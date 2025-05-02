Sudden Downpour Brings Chaos: Tourists and Commuters Reeling

In the picturesque region of Uttarakhand's Nainital, unyielding rainfall since morning has wreaked havoc, causing temperatures to plummet and confining tourists to indoor sanctuaries. The unexpected deluge has also posed challenges for students attempting to reach schools, further complicating daily life.

The Indian Meteorological Department's forecast suggests that parts of North India, including Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, will contend with thunderstorms, lightning, and potent winds between 40-60 Kmph. From May 1 to May 6, this turbulent weather is expected to affect areas like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand, bringing scattered to widespread precipitation.

In addition to these conditions, Uttarakhand might experience isolated hailstorms on May 1 and 3, accompanied by thundersquall winds. The weather has already led to chaos in the Delhi-NCR region, where waterlogged streets have caused traffic snarls, uprooted trees, and vehicle breakdowns, significantly inconveniencing the public.

Earlier today, torrential rains lashed various parts of Delhi, leading to further waterlogging and disruptions in the capital. Residents have been alerted by the India Meteorological Department of ongoing severe weather, with advisories urging caution and recommending indoor safety measures.

The public is advised to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, find secure shelter away from trees and vulnerable structures, and to unplug electronic devices to prevent hazards. Swift action to evacuate water bodies and avoid conducting objects is crucial, as these severe weather conditions persist. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)