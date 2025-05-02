Tragic Drownings Claim Lives of Children in Telangana and Gujarat

In a heart-wrenching incident on Thursday evening, three children lost their lives while playing near a pond in Peddakothapally, located in the Nagarkurnool district of Telangana. The tragedy unfolded between 4 and 5 pm when six children ventured near the water, and three tragically drowned. Despite immediate calls for help, the youngsters could not be saved.

Authorities have identified the deceased as two boys, aged 7 and 13, and a 10-year-old girl. The Peddakothapalli Police Station's Sub-Inspector confirmed the incident, noting that the bodies have been transferred for a post-mortem examination, with a case registered and an investigation underway.

In a similarly devastating event, six young cousins from a family drowned in Gujarat's Meshwo river. This incident transpired Wednesday evening in Kheda district, near Kanij village. The Nadiad Fire Brigade recovered the bodies after the family, visiting from Naroda in Ahmedabad for the holidays, faced the unspeakable loss.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya remarked on the responders' efforts, stating that operations were swiftly carried out to recover the bodies after the young kin embarked on an evening bath that turned fatal. All bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations as investigations continue in both incidents.

