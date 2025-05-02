Left Menu

Yoga Mahotsav 2025: A Prelude to Global Peace and Harmony

Yoga Mahotsav 2025 was launched in Nashik, Maharashtra, marking the 50-day countdown to the 11th International Yoga Day. Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav and other dignitaries unveiled the Yoga-Sangam Portal, emphasizing yoga's role in fostering peace and resilience. The event kick-starts a series of programs nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:26 IST
Yoga Mahotsav 2025: A Prelude to Global Peace and Harmony
Yoga Mahotsav 2025 in Nashik, Maharashtra (Photo/ @mpprataprao). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to promote global harmony, Yoga Mahotsav 2025 was inaugurated in Nashik, Maharashtra, marking the 50-day countdown to the 11th International Yoga Day. The event saw the presence of Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav, along with numerous dignitaries, yoga enthusiasts, and local residents.

The occasion was highlighted by the launch of the Yoga-Sangam Portal. Prataprao Jadhav, in a social media post, declared yoga as a path to inner peace and resilience, urging the nation to make #IDY2025 a global celebration of India's legacy. Earlier, an inauguration event was held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, marking a 100-day countdown to the Yoga Day.

Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Pravati Parida, praised the initiative, emphasizing Odisha as a key destination for this international observance. This precursor event signifies the government's strategic efforts to raise awareness of yoga's diverse benefits as the world gears up for International Yoga Day on June 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025