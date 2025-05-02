Yoga Mahotsav 2025: A Prelude to Global Peace and Harmony

In a significant move to promote global harmony, Yoga Mahotsav 2025 was inaugurated in Nashik, Maharashtra, marking the 50-day countdown to the 11th International Yoga Day. The event saw the presence of Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav, along with numerous dignitaries, yoga enthusiasts, and local residents.

The occasion was highlighted by the launch of the Yoga-Sangam Portal. Prataprao Jadhav, in a social media post, declared yoga as a path to inner peace and resilience, urging the nation to make #IDY2025 a global celebration of India's legacy. Earlier, an inauguration event was held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, marking a 100-day countdown to the Yoga Day.

Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, Pravati Parida, praised the initiative, emphasizing Odisha as a key destination for this international observance. This precursor event signifies the government's strategic efforts to raise awareness of yoga's diverse benefits as the world gears up for International Yoga Day on June 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)