PM Modi Unveils Vizhinjam Port: A Beacon for Global Trade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vizhinjam seaport, highlighting it as a pivotal development for Kerala's economy and India's maritime strength. The project, in collaboration with Adani Ports, is set to enhance trade efficiency and reduce dependence on foreign ports, fostering regional and global economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 13:46 IST
Adani group chairman Gautam Adani felicitates PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Vizhinjam seaport in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, marking a significant milestone in boosting trade and commerce in the region. Modi emphasized the project's importance for Kerala's economy and India's prominence in global maritime activities, recalling India's prosperous maritime history.

Arriving in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday night and touring the port facilities by helicopter, Modi addressed the public, spotlighting Kerala's strategic role in the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor. He stated that the Vizhinjam port, completed by Adani Ports at a cost of Rs 8,900 crore, will act as a transshipment hub and drastically cut down on India's reliance on foreign docks.

Modi also lauded the private sector's contribution to maritime advancements, marking Vizhinjam as a symbol of 'new-age development'. The Prime Minister detailed efforts to enhance port efficiency and decrease ship turnaround times, as well as upcoming initiatives to strengthen India's shipbuilding capabilities, promising substantial employment opportunities and economic growth for Kerala and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

