Ashok Kumar Panda Takes Helm as SAIL's Finance Director

Ashok Kumar Panda, who began his career at SAIL in 1992, has become the new Director of Finance. His career includes widely recognized contributions in finance optimization, transparency measures, and financial governance, having served in numerous strategic roles during his journey at SAIL.

Ashok Kumar Panda has assumed the role of Director, Finance, at the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a leading entity in the nation's steel industry.

Panda, who started his career at SAIL as a management trainee in 1992, was previously serving as the Executive Director, Finance. Over the years, he has played vital roles across various plants and units, implementing key initiatives in areas like cost optimization, rail pricing, and e-invoicing.

Beyond his corporate duties, Panda has bolstered SAIL's financial governance by serving on the boards of several joint ventures and subsidiaries. SAIL is governed under the Ministry of Steel and remains one of India's top three steel manufacturers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

