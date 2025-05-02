Left Menu

Vizhinjam Port: A New Chapter in Kerala's Growth and India's Economic Strategy

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:22 IST
BJP leader V Muraleedharan (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport in Kerala, marking a significant milestone for the state's development trajectory.

The seaport, built at a cost of Rs 8,900 crore, is a key venture of the Kerala government executed in partnership with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited.

During his address, PM Modi emphasized that the port represents 'new-age development' and offers substantial economic opportunities while preserving the region's natural beauty. Additionally, Modi paid homage to Adi Shankaracharya on his birth anniversary, reflecting on his spiritual legacy and recent commemorations in Kashi and Kedarnath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

