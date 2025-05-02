Rs 2000 Notes: The Currency's Journey After Withdrawal

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed that as of April 30, 2025, Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 6,266 crore remain in circulation. This comes two years after the RBI's initial withdrawal announcement in May 2023.

At the time of the withdrawal, the total value of these banknotes in circulation stood at Rs 3.56 lakh crore. Since then, 98.24% of the notes have been returned, according to the latest central bank data.

While most Rs 2000 notes have been reclaimed, the facility of depositing or exchanging them remains in place at RBI's 19 issue offices. Additionally, individuals can use India Post to send these notes to RBI offices for bank account deposits.

(With inputs from agencies.)