Left Menu

Rs 2000 Notes: The Currency's Journey After Withdrawal

The Rs 2000 notes, despite their withdrawal in 2023, are still partly circulating, accounting for Rs 6,266 crore. Most notes have returned, with only a small percentage remaining in circulation. Deposit and exchange facilities continue at RBI offices, with postal options available for convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:30 IST
Rs 2000 Notes: The Currency's Journey After Withdrawal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revealed that as of April 30, 2025, Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 6,266 crore remain in circulation. This comes two years after the RBI's initial withdrawal announcement in May 2023.

At the time of the withdrawal, the total value of these banknotes in circulation stood at Rs 3.56 lakh crore. Since then, 98.24% of the notes have been returned, according to the latest central bank data.

While most Rs 2000 notes have been reclaimed, the facility of depositing or exchanging them remains in place at RBI's 19 issue offices. Additionally, individuals can use India Post to send these notes to RBI offices for bank account deposits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025