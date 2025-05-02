Debate Over Classifying AfD as Extremist in Germany

Germany's domestic intelligence agency has officially labeled the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party as extremist, justifying the classification with detailed reasoning. However, the nation's retiring Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged patience and caution in moving towards potential legal proceedings to ban the party.

Speaking at a church convention in Hanover, Scholz warned against hasty decisions. 'I am against a quick shot,' he stated, emphasizing the importance of thoroughly evaluating the classification before any further action is taken.

The announcement has sparked a debate about the timing and approach of dealing with extremist elements within national politics, highlighting a need for a balanced strategy in safeguarding democratic processes while respecting legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)