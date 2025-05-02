Japan's Strategic Treasury Holdings: A Negotiation Tactic in US Trade Talks

Japan holds a significant position with its massive holdings of US Treasurys, potentially offering leverage in tariff negotiations amid heightened trade tensions with the Trump administration. Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato acknowledged the strategic value on a TV Tokyo news show but refrained from committing to using this as a negotiating tool.

Kato clarified that while Japan considers these holdings as a possible bargaining chip, any decision to leverage or liquidate them in response to tariffs, such as the upcoming 25% import tariff on vehicles, is separate and undecided.

Japan, the largest foreign holder of US debt at $1.13 trillion, sees this option as influencing negotiations, though previous statements dismissed any planned Treasury sales. As a team of Japanese negotiators arrives in Washington, they carry the pressure of weakening domestic economic growth, compounded by anxieties over US trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)