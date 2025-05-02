Left Menu

Japan's Strategic Treasury Holdings: A Negotiation Tactic in US Trade Talks

Japan's vast holdings of US Treasurys are being considered as leverage in tariff negotiations with the Trump administration. While Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato confirmed their strategic importance, he made no claims about selling them. Japan's goal is to secure favorable terms amid US-imposed tariffs on Japanese exports.

Updated: 02-05-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:15 IST
Japan holds a significant position with its massive holdings of US Treasurys, potentially offering leverage in tariff negotiations amid heightened trade tensions with the Trump administration. Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato acknowledged the strategic value on a TV Tokyo news show but refrained from committing to using this as a negotiating tool.

Kato clarified that while Japan considers these holdings as a possible bargaining chip, any decision to leverage or liquidate them in response to tariffs, such as the upcoming 25% import tariff on vehicles, is separate and undecided.

Japan, the largest foreign holder of US debt at $1.13 trillion, sees this option as influencing negotiations, though previous statements dismissed any planned Treasury sales. As a team of Japanese negotiators arrives in Washington, they carry the pressure of weakening domestic economic growth, compounded by anxieties over US trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

