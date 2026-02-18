Left Menu

India Expands Economic Footprint: Finance Minister Engages Norwegian CEOs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on a visit to Norway, emphasized India's growing trade framework and investment potential in discussions with Norwegian CEOs. Highlighting pacts with EFTA, EU, UK, and the US, she showcased India as a prime investment destination. Talks covered cooperation in renewables, tech, and financial services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:56 IST
India Expands Economic Footprint: Finance Minister Engages Norwegian CEOs
Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • India

In an agenda-setting meeting in Oslo, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the country's expanding trade architecture to Norwegian CEOs and investors. She underscored India's role as a top investment destination, thanks to new agreements with major global entities including EFTA, the EU, the UK, and the US.

Throughout her visit, positive engagement marked the discussions, focusing on sectors like renewables, financial services, and carbon capture. The Finance Ministry noted Norway's interest in India's sturdy policy landscape and reform momentum, which augments a favorable investment environment.

Sitharaman also met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and other officials to discuss key areas of collaboration, including green tech and maritime industries. The operationalization of the India-EFTA TEPA agreement was highlighted as vital for mutual economic benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Seeks Cricketer Shami's Response on Case Transfers

Supreme Court Seeks Cricketer Shami's Response on Case Transfers

 India
2
Russia Urges U.S. to Rethink Naval Blockade on Cuba

Russia Urges U.S. to Rethink Naval Blockade on Cuba

 Global
3
Empowering Women: Key to Climate Adaptation in South Asia

Empowering Women: Key to Climate Adaptation in South Asia

 India
4
High-Speed Catamaran Crash Halts New Zealand and France at SailGP

High-Speed Catamaran Crash Halts New Zealand and France at SailGP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026