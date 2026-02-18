India Expands Economic Footprint: Finance Minister Engages Norwegian CEOs
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on a visit to Norway, emphasized India's growing trade framework and investment potential in discussions with Norwegian CEOs. Highlighting pacts with EFTA, EU, UK, and the US, she showcased India as a prime investment destination. Talks covered cooperation in renewables, tech, and financial services.
In an agenda-setting meeting in Oslo, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the country's expanding trade architecture to Norwegian CEOs and investors. She underscored India's role as a top investment destination, thanks to new agreements with major global entities including EFTA, the EU, the UK, and the US.
Throughout her visit, positive engagement marked the discussions, focusing on sectors like renewables, financial services, and carbon capture. The Finance Ministry noted Norway's interest in India's sturdy policy landscape and reform momentum, which augments a favorable investment environment.
Sitharaman also met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and other officials to discuss key areas of collaboration, including green tech and maritime industries. The operationalization of the India-EFTA TEPA agreement was highlighted as vital for mutual economic benefit.
