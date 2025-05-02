Nammazhvar Award Celebrates Organic Farming Excellence in Tamil Nadu

The Nammazhvar Award for excellence in organic farming was awarded to K Sampath Kumar, T Jagadeesh, and V Kalidas by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday. The awards were presented at a ceremony that celebrated significant contributions to organic agriculture.

Named after the illustrious organic farming scientist Nammazhvar, the award shines a spotlight on the dedication of farmers in promoting sustainable farming methods. K Sampath Kumar from Coimbatore received the first prize, including a cash award of Rs 2.50 lakh and a medal. T Jagadeesh from Tiruppur secured the second prize, accompanied by Rs 1.50 lakh and a medal, while V Kalidas from Nagapattinam garnered the third prize with Rs 1 lakh and a medal.

The event, held at the Secretariat, also witnessed the distribution of appointment orders to 151 recipients for government positions, selected through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. The occasion was graced by Minister for Agriculture M R K Panneerselvam, Chief Secretary N Muruganandham, and various senior government officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)