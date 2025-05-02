Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismantles International Vehicle Theft Syndicate

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has successfully dismantled an extensive vehicle theft syndicate operating across multiple states, with operations masterminded by a fugitive in Dubai. The crackdown led to the arrest of multiple key operatives and the recovery of 15 stolen high-end vehicles.

Delhi Police arrest members of an interstate theft syndicate (Photo/ Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Authorities initiated the operation with the apprehension of Taj Mohammad, alias Taju, on August 18, 2024, unveiling his significant role in pilfering operations across state borders. Subsequent investigations netted several accomplices and retrieved stolen vehicles from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

The syndicate, under the remote leadership of Amir Pasha based in Dubai, utilized advanced technology to sidestep vehicle security and collaborated for cross-border transport and sales. Efforts continue to apprehend the absconding leader, with authorities intensifying their search.

