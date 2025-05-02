Delhi Police Dismantles International Vehicle Theft Syndicate

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has orchestrated the takedown of a sophisticated vehicle theft syndicate spanning several Indian states. The crackdown concluded with the arrests of pivotal operatives and the recovery of 15 luxury stolen vehicles.

Authorities initiated the operation with the apprehension of Taj Mohammad, alias Taju, on August 18, 2024, unveiling his significant role in pilfering operations across state borders. Subsequent investigations netted several accomplices and retrieved stolen vehicles from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

The syndicate, under the remote leadership of Amir Pasha based in Dubai, utilized advanced technology to sidestep vehicle security and collaborated for cross-border transport and sales. Efforts continue to apprehend the absconding leader, with authorities intensifying their search.

