Russia and Taliban Unite Against ISIS-K: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Tensions
Russia has pledged to assist the Taliban in combating the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), highlighting a growing alliance. Despite no formal recognition of the Taliban government, Russia removed the group from its terrorist list to enhance bilateral cooperation in economic and security areas. Joint projects are planned.
In a strategic move, Russia has vowed to support the Taliban in Afghanistan in the battle against the Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), Moscow's special envoy for the country indicated on Friday. This development highlights an emerging alliance between Russia and Kabul, both viewing ISIS-K as a mutual threat.
Despite the Taliban seizing control in August 2021 after U.S.-led forces withdrew, no country has officially recognized its government. However, Russia's recent decision to remove the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations marks a step towards potential recognition and cooperation.
In light of recent ISIS-linked attacks on Russian soil, cooperation has become crucial. Russia is fostering ties with Kabul, suggesting possible accreditation of an Afghan ambassador in Moscow, and hints at future collaboration in economic sectors, showcasing a robust partnership against terrorism.
