NISM and IFSCA Join Forces to Elevate Financial Sector Capacity Building

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) have inked a significant pact to advance capacity building in the financial sector. This collaboration aims to enhance the skill sets within the financial ecosystem, heralding new standards for professional excellence.

NISM will serve as a training partner for IFSCA and its registered intermediaries. The partnership also entails NISM conducting relevant certification examinations, including those mandated by the IFSCA Regulations. This initiative envisions an uplift in the professional standards within the IFSCA ecosystem.

Markedly, this MOU was witnessed by Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey and IFSCA chairman Kalyanaraman Rajaraman. IFSCA can now leverage NISM's extensive expertise in capacity building and certification, while NISM will gain insights from operating within an international financial platform.

