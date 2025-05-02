Left Menu

NISM and IFSCA Join Forces to Elevate Financial Sector Capacity Building

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bolster capacity building in the financial sector. NISM will provide training and certification for intermediaries registered with IFSCA, aiming to uphold high professional standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:25 IST
NISM and IFSCA Join Forces to Elevate Financial Sector Capacity Building
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) have inked a significant pact to advance capacity building in the financial sector. This collaboration aims to enhance the skill sets within the financial ecosystem, heralding new standards for professional excellence.

NISM will serve as a training partner for IFSCA and its registered intermediaries. The partnership also entails NISM conducting relevant certification examinations, including those mandated by the IFSCA Regulations. This initiative envisions an uplift in the professional standards within the IFSCA ecosystem.

Markedly, this MOU was witnessed by Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey and IFSCA chairman Kalyanaraman Rajaraman. IFSCA can now leverage NISM's extensive expertise in capacity building and certification, while NISM will gain insights from operating within an international financial platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025