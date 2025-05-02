Poonam Gupta Takes Charge: RBI's Fresh Portfolio Dynamics

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has implemented a significant reshuffle in its leadership, appointing newly-appointed Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta to head the critical monetary policy department along with seven others. This reallocation comes after Gupta's assumption of the role, strengthening the central bank's strategic direction.

The RBI currently has four deputy governors, each assigned specific areas of focus. M Rajeshwar Rao, previously overseeing the monetary policy department, will now manage coordination, regulation, enforcement, and risk monitoring. T Rabi Sankar assumes responsibility for 12 departments, including central security and fintech.

Swaminathan Janakiraman will lead consumer education, supervision, and inspection. Gupta's extensive background with NCAER, IMF, and World Bank adds significant expertise to the RBI's executive team, enhancing its monetary and regulatory capabilities.

