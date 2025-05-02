WAVES 2025: A Global Benchmark in Media and Entertainment

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw forecasted the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit, WAVES 2025, to set a global benchmark in the media industry. He noted that international ministers appreciated the initiative, further solidifying India's role as a host for innovative global platforms.

Vaishnaw also announced the upcoming Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) in Mumbai, modeled on IITs and IIMs, facilitating advancements in creative sectors. The government has allocated 400 crores for its establishment, with support from the Maharashtra government.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the summit's potential for development and employment. During WAVES 2025, major MoUs were signed, boosting the state's educational and investment ecosystems. The summit, inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, features participants from over 90 countries, promoting India as a hub for media and digital innovation.

