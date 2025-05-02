Left Menu

WAVES 2025: A Global Benchmark in Media and Entertainment

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announces WAVES 2025 Summit as a benchmark for global media and entertainment, highlighting the establishment of the Indian Institute of Creative Technology. Maharashtra's CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasizes the state's efforts in education and skill development through partnerships with global universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:32 IST
WAVES 2025: A Global Benchmark in Media and Entertainment
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw forecasted the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit, WAVES 2025, to set a global benchmark in the media industry. He noted that international ministers appreciated the initiative, further solidifying India's role as a host for innovative global platforms.

Vaishnaw also announced the upcoming Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT) in Mumbai, modeled on IITs and IIMs, facilitating advancements in creative sectors. The government has allocated 400 crores for its establishment, with support from the Maharashtra government.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the summit's potential for development and employment. During WAVES 2025, major MoUs were signed, boosting the state's educational and investment ecosystems. The summit, inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi, features participants from over 90 countries, promoting India as a hub for media and digital innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025